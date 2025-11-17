Tiny Aktie
WKN DE: A3D9Z2 / ISIN: CA88770A1003
|
17.11.2025 17:57:00
Meet the Tiny Publicly Traded Winner in the YouTube TV and Disney Dispute
After two weeks that may have felt like an eternity to college football and NFL fans, the carriage rights dispute between YouTube TV and ESPN's parent company was settled over the weekend. A story that isn't being publicized in the now-concluded 15-day programming blackout is the opportunity for a third player caught in the crossfire: FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO).Unlike the titans behind the content scuffle -- Disney (NYSE: DIS) and YouTube TV parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- Fubo is a small player in live TV streaming with a market cap of just $1.2 billion. Despite being a clear beneficiary of the dispute, Fubo stock actually declined 2% through the 11 trading days of the blackout. The market missed the opportunity during the standoff, but there is still money to be made in Fubo even now with the situation settled.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
