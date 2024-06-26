26.06.2024 14:00:00

Meriaura Group Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, June 2024


Company Announcement            26 June 2024 at 2.00 p.m. (CEST)



Meriaura Group Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, June 2024

 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Meriaura Invest Oy 
Position:Closely associated person
(x) Legal Person(1): Associated Person
NameMälkiä, Jussi-Pekka
PositionMember of the Board/Deputy member 
Initial Notification 
Reference number:67381/4/4
   
Issuer
Name:Meriaura Group Plc
LEI:743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2024-06-25
Venue:Outside a trading venue
Nature of the transaction:ACQUISITION
Further details: 
 
Instrument:SHARE
ISIN:FI4000425848
 
(1) Volume:6800000
Unit price:0.05882 EUR
(2) Volume:6800000
Unit price:0.05882 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:13600000
Volume weighted average price: 

0.05882 EUR

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

Meriaura Group Plc
CEO Kirsi Suopelto
Phone: +358 50 560 2349
Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com


Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Marine Logistics business is carried out by Meriaura Ltd, which is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and low-emission marine transport services, based on long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet, and active development of its operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position in the marine logistics in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Ltd which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy systems. Meriaura Energy Ltd designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industrial use and district heating. The energy production is based on large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Ltd, specialised in delivering high-quality solar power systems for real estates, companies and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel.  +46 8-604 22 55.


