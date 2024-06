Mesa Laboratories Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $254.6 million or $47.20 per share compared to profit of $611 thousand or $0.11 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's operating loss was $271.28 million, which included a $274.5 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets charge.

Adjusted Operating Income per share was $2.29 compared to $2.15. AOI excluding unusual items per share was $2.77 compared to $2.20.

Total revenues were $58.9 million, an increase of 6% from a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, core organic revenues decreased 3.5%. Analysts on average had estimated $55.27 million in revenue.

