|
23.08.2024 13:02:00
Meta and Alphabet Have Quietly Warned Investors About a Potentially Big Risk
There could be signs of trouble looming ahead for the markets. While the economy is still doing relatively well and tech companies are reporting strong numbers, the danger is that in the not-too-distant future, there could be some weakness. And I'm not referring to just the possibility of a recession.Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) has helped many tech companies achieve considerable growth in recent quarters, and it has given their valuations a boost. But a slowdown in AI spending could also be what causes them to decline in the near future.AI presents a hot new growth opportunity for many tech companies, and some are spending feverishly for the sake of not being caught behind the latest trend. Some big tech CEOs have recently hinted that may indeed be the case.
