Meta's Orion Smart Glasses Could Be Revolutionary: Is the $2 Trillion Club in its Future?

The stock of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been on fire this year, but not because of its Metaverse efforts, as the companies' new name implies. Rather, Meta's core social media ad business has recovered nicely from the 2022 slump, helped along by smarter artificial intelligence algorithms. Speaking of AI, Meta's open-source Llama large language models (LLMs) have also made headlines this year. In turn, Meta is now regarded as a major AI player. With so much going on in AI, investors seem to be looking past its Metaverse segment. That may seem odd, as the company once known as Facebook changed its name to Meta in 2021. With the company's Reality Labs segment continuing to lose billions of dollars every quarter, investors may have written off the effort.But last week, Meta unveiled Orion . While still in prototype, this augmented reality (AR) glasses product has the potential to be a real game-changer, finally, for Reality Labs and Meta at large.