MetaVia Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2E8 / ISIN: US64132R4048
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13.10.2026 14:51:05
MetaVia Appoints Sarah Browne As CMO
(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sarah Browne as Chief Medical Officer, effective October 12.
Browne brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical development, regulatory science and clinical medicine, with expertise in liver and metabolic diseases.
The company said Browne previously served as Vice President of Clinical Development at Altimmune.
Browne led the development of pemvidutide, a dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist, through Phase 2 trials and established Phase 3 development strategies at the previous company.
The company is developing DA-1726 for cardiometabolic diseases and vanoglipel (DA-1241) for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).
The company expects to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2026 from Part 3 of its Phase 1 trial of DA-1726, evaluating higher target doses of 48 mg and 64 mg.
In the pre-market trading, MetaVia is 0.69% higher at $1.4600 on the Nasdaq.
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