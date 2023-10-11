Metro Bank is pleased to announce receipt of over 75% support commitments from Tier 2 and MREL noteholders for Debt Refinancing

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

11 October 2023

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (“Metro Bank”)

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

Metro Bank is pleased to announce receipt of over 75% support commitments from Tier 2 and MREL noteholders for its Debt Refinancing

Further to the announcement on 8 October 2023 by Metro Bank of the Capital Package (Metro Bank Announces Successful Capital Package: £325m Capital Raise and £600m Debt Refinancing) (“8 October 2023 Announcement”), Metro Bank today is pleased to announce that:

holders of over 75% by value of the £250m fixed rate reset callable subordinated notes due June 2028 issued by Metro Bank plc (the “ Tier 2 Instrument ”); and

holders of over 75% by value of the £350m fixed rate senior notes due October 2025 issued by Metro Bank (the “ MREL Senior Instrument ”),

have entered into the lock-up agreement to support the Transaction set out in the 8 October 2023 Announcement. Consequently, the required number of holders of both the Tier 2 Instrument and the MREL Senior Instrument are committed to support written resolutions to approve the Debt Refinancing. Support for the Debt Refinancing is one of the key pillars to the implementation of the Transaction set out in the 8 October 2023 Announcement.

The early participation incentives described in the Debt Refinancing shall apply to all holders, subject to completion of the Transaction.

Metro Bank has appointed Kroll Issuer Services to act as lock-up agent. Holders of the Tier 2 Instrument and MREL Senior Instrument are requested to send any accession or transfer materials to the lock-up agent using the details below:

Kroll Issuer Services

Attention: David Shilson

Email: metrobank@is.kroll.com

Telephone: + 44 (0)20 7704 0880

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the 8 October 2023 Announcement.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Metro Bank to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (which forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and was authorised for release by Clare Gilligan, Company Secretary.

