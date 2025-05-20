Metro Bank Holdings Aktie

20.05.2025 13:05:34

Result of AGM

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Result of AGM

20-May-2025 / 12:05 GMT/BST

                                                              Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

20 May 2025

 

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")

 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

 

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
Result of AGM

20 May 2025: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the “Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolution 20 was passed as a Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below.

As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate count are set out below.

 

RESOLUTION

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC** VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD
***

1

To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

559,434,187

99.99

74,552

0.01

559,508,739

83.13%

114,076

2

To approve the binding Directors’ Remuneration Policy

524,506,788

93.73

35,082,812

6.27

559,589,600

83.14%

31,783

3

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

559,325,088

99.95

265,817

0.05

559,590,905

83.15%

31,910

4

To approve the Shareholder Value Alignment Plan (“SVAP”)

495,786,658

88.60

63,808,295

11.40

559,594,953

83.15%

27,862

5

To elect Jaime Gilinski Bacal

559,257,245

99.94

332,896

0.06

559,590,141

83.14%

32,674

6

To elect Cristina Alba Ochoa

559,257,143

99.94

321,943

0.06

559,579,086

83.14%

43,729

7

To elect Marc Page

559,199,205

99.93

382,417

0.07

559,581,622

83.14%

41,193

8

To elect Paul Coby

559,396,592

99.97

183,392

0.03

559,579,984

83.14%

42,831

9

To re-elect Robert Sharpe

543,816,737

97.18

15,776,065

2.82

559,592,802

83.15%

30,013

10

To re-elect Daniel Frumkin

558,878,785

99.87

718,348

0.13

559,597,133

83.15%

25,682

11

To re-elect Catherine Brown

552,040,757

98.65

7,551,300

1.35

559,592,057

83.15%

30,758

12

To re-elect Paul Thandi

551,787,648

98.61

7,804,139

1.39

559,591,787

83.15%

31,028

13

To re-elect Michael Torpey

559,088,570

99.91

505,232

0.09

559,593,802

83.15%

29,013

14

To re-elect Nicholas Winsor

559,074,071

99.91

518,011

0.09

559,592,082

83.15%

30,733

15

To re-elect Dorita Gilinski

558,938,415

99.88

657,557

0.12

559,595,972

83.15%

26,843

16

To re-appoint the Auditor

559,325,153

99.95

275,588

0.05

559,600,741

83.15%

20,642

17

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor’s remuneration

559,418,035

99.97

184,335

0.03

559,602,370

83.15%

20,445

18

To authorise the political donations and expenditure

559,084,450

99.91

510,467

0.09

559,594,917

83.15%

27,898

19

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

554,024,061

99.00

5,570,749

1.00

559,594,810

83.15%

28,005

20*

To authorise the reduced notice of general meeting other than an AGM

557,381,753

99.78

1,222,753

0.22

558,604,506

83.00%

1,018,309

 

Votes cast by independent shareholders

 

INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC** VOTED

VOTES WITHHELD
***

8

To elect Paul Coby (Independent)

203,672,678

99.91

183,392

0.09

203,856,070

64.25%

42,831

11

To re-elect Catherine Brown

(Independent)

196,316,843

96.30

7,551,300

3.70

203,868,143

64.25%

30,758

12

To re-elect Paul Thandi

(Independent)

196,063,734

96.17

7,804,139

3.83

203,867,873

64.25%

31,028

13

To re-elect Michael Torpey

(Independent)

203,364,656

99.75

505,232

0.25

203,869,888

64.25%

29,013

14

To re-elect Nicholas Winsor (Independent)

203,350,157

99.75

518,011

0.25

203,868,168

64.25%

30,733

 

 

* Passed as a special resolution.

 

** Issued Share Capital

 

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

 

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 16 May 2025 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,029,601. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Enquiries

 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC      

 

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary    +44 (0) 2034028385 

 

 

 

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app.

Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey, February 2025.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 389539
EQS News ID: 2141650

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

