Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)

20 May 2025

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC

Result of AGM

20 May 2025: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the “Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolution 20 was passed as a Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below.

As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate count are set out below.

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC** VOTED VOTES WITHHELD

*** 1 To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts 559,434,187 99.99 74,552 0.01 559,508,739 83.13% 114,076 2 To approve the binding Directors’ Remuneration Policy 524,506,788 93.73 35,082,812 6.27 559,589,600 83.14% 31,783 3 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 559,325,088 99.95 265,817 0.05 559,590,905 83.15% 31,910 4 To approve the Shareholder Value Alignment Plan (“SVAP”) 495,786,658 88.60 63,808,295 11.40 559,594,953 83.15% 27,862 5 To elect Jaime Gilinski Bacal 559,257,245 99.94 332,896 0.06 559,590,141 83.14% 32,674 6 To elect Cristina Alba Ochoa 559,257,143 99.94 321,943 0.06 559,579,086 83.14% 43,729 7 To elect Marc Page 559,199,205 99.93 382,417 0.07 559,581,622 83.14% 41,193 8 To elect Paul Coby 559,396,592 99.97 183,392 0.03 559,579,984 83.14% 42,831 9 To re-elect Robert Sharpe 543,816,737 97.18 15,776,065 2.82 559,592,802 83.15% 30,013 10 To re-elect Daniel Frumkin 558,878,785 99.87 718,348 0.13 559,597,133 83.15% 25,682 11 To re-elect Catherine Brown 552,040,757 98.65 7,551,300 1.35 559,592,057 83.15% 30,758 12 To re-elect Paul Thandi 551,787,648 98.61 7,804,139 1.39 559,591,787 83.15% 31,028 13 To re-elect Michael Torpey 559,088,570 99.91 505,232 0.09 559,593,802 83.15% 29,013 14 To re-elect Nicholas Winsor 559,074,071 99.91 518,011 0.09 559,592,082 83.15% 30,733 15 To re-elect Dorita Gilinski 558,938,415 99.88 657,557 0.12 559,595,972 83.15% 26,843 16 To re-appoint the Auditor 559,325,153 99.95 275,588 0.05 559,600,741 83.15% 20,642 17 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor’s remuneration 559,418,035 99.97 184,335 0.03 559,602,370 83.15% 20,445 18 To authorise the political donations and expenditure 559,084,450 99.91 510,467 0.09 559,594,917 83.15% 27,898 19 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 554,024,061 99.00 5,570,749 1.00 559,594,810 83.15% 28,005 20* To authorise the reduced notice of general meeting other than an AGM 557,381,753 99.78 1,222,753 0.22 558,604,506 83.00% 1,018,309

Votes cast by independent shareholders

INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS VOTES

FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC** VOTED VOTES WITHHELD

*** 8 To elect Paul Coby (Independent) 203,672,678 99.91 183,392 0.09 203,856,070 64.25% 42,831 11 To re-elect Catherine Brown (Independent) 196,316,843 96.30 7,551,300 3.70 203,868,143 64.25% 30,758 12 To re-elect Paul Thandi (Independent) 196,063,734 96.17 7,804,139 3.83 203,867,873 64.25% 31,028 13 To re-elect Michael Torpey (Independent) 203,364,656 99.75 505,232 0.25 203,869,888 64.25% 29,013 14 To re-elect Nicholas Winsor (Independent) 203,350,157 99.75 518,011 0.25 203,868,168 64.25% 30,733

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued Share Capital

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 16 May 2025 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,029,601. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app.

Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey, February 2025.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.