Metro Bank Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3D662 / ISIN: GB00BMX3W479
|
20.05.2025 13:05:34
Result of AGM
|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN)
20 May 2025
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
20 May 2025: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the “Company”) announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 19 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolution 20 was passed as a Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below.
As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under UK Listing Rule 6.2.8R, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate count are set out below.
Votes cast by independent shareholders
* Passed as a special resolution.
** Issued Share Capital
*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.
The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 16 May 2025 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 673,029,601. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.
A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolution passed as Special Business at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Enquiries
Metro Bank Holdings PLC
Clare Gilligan
Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app.
Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority’s Service Quality Survey, February 2025.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. ‘Metrobank’ is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank – it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|389539
|EQS News ID:
|2141650
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
