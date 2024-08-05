Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Partnership

Meyer Burger and Solestial Sign Strategic Manufacturing Partnership to Scale the Production of Next-Generation Ultra-Thin Silicon Solar Cells for Space



05.08.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Media release

Thun, Switzerland – August 05, 2024



Meyer Burger and Solestial Sign Strategic Manufacturing Partnership to Scale the Production of Next-Generation Ultra-Thin Silicon Solar Cells for Space

The co-produced cells will leverage Meyer Burger’s manufacturing and high quality expertise to unlock broad-scale production of Solestial’s innovative silicon photovoltaic technology for space applications.

Combining Meyer Burger’s heterojunction technology with Solestial’s space-focused silicon solar cell and module innovations will deliver superior performance for spacecraft and space infrastructure projects

Meyer Burger Technology AG (“Meyer Burger”), a leader in advanced solar cell and module technology, and Solestial Inc. (“Solestial”), the solar energy company for space, today announced a strategic partnership to scale the production of next-generation silicon solar technology for space. The partnership will revolutionize space solar power by enabling Solestial to deliver ultra-thin, reliable, radiation-hardened cells and modules at unprecedented scale.

Solestial’s core competency lies in its unique IP for radiation-resistant solar cells and flexible solar power modules, optimized for long-term performance in the harsh conditions of space. By combining Meyer Burger’s advanced silicon heterojunction technology with Solestial’s proprietary defect engineering and metallization processes result in solar cells that offer the efficiency, and reliability required to meet the stringent demands of in orbit operations.

Under the strategic partnership agreement, Meyer Burger will receive proprietary ultra-thin, radiation-hardened silicon wafers from Solestial, then apply its market-leading silicon heterojunction technology and return to Solestial’s facility in Tempe, AZ for solar cell metallization, finishing, and integration into flexible solar power modules. The volume of wafers Meyer Burger will process allows Solestial to deliver enough solar modules to power hundreds of spacecrafts per year by mid-2025. The start of the processing is expected by September 1st of this year. This partnership underscores the mutual respect shared by both for innovation and robust R&D teams, advancing the industry through partnership and collaboration.

"Meyer Burger stretches into industries that need our proprietary know-how and advanced technologies. By excelling at every stage of product development, we help companies like Solestial scale, and support them as they grow," said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger.

“This partnership with Meyer Burger allows Solestial to take the next step in scaling production, delivering for our customers, and meeting the ever-growing demand for reliable, cost-effective, and abundant energy in space,” said Stan Herasimenka, CEO of Solestial.

Saurav Shroff, CEO at Starpath, a technology company building industrial scale infrastructure in space, added, "At yesterday's cost and production scale of space-capable solar, our mission would be prohibitively expensive to accomplish. Solestial's solar technology is an unlock for Starpath and, we believe, for other next generation space infrastructure providers. We are excited to see Solestial partner with Meyer Burger to bring low-cost, space-capable solar power to market at extremely large scale."

Media contact

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Solestial, Inc.

Eileen Korte

Head of Marketing

+1 (602) 341-5380

marketing@solestial.com



About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces the latest generation of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules based on patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also manufactures its own production equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates research centers and machine factories in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), Hauterive and Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in the future in Goodyear and Colorado Springs (USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the long service life and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. There are sales offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia.

Around 1100 people work for Meyer Burger worldwide. The company was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).

About Solestial Inc.

https://solestial.com/

Solestial, Inc. exists to deliver abundant energy in space. The company’s breakthrough technology is a silicon solar cell engineered for space to self-cure radiation damage under sunlight at operating temperatures as low as -65°C. Solestial solar cells are packaged in an ultrathin, low mass, flexible solar power module designed to withstand up to 10 years in a variety of destinations in space. The flexible solar power modules can be produced on automated machines resulting in costs 90% lower than traditional III-V multijunction solar products. By the end of 2024, Solestial will be producing silicon photovoltaics for space at a run rate of 1 MW, a scale comparable to the annual global capacity of all III-V solar manufacturers combined. From today’s satellite constellations and research projects to tomorrow’s lunar settlements and services in space, Solestial’s innovative technology represents a paradigm shift for space solar; an affordable, scalable solution to power sustained development. Solestial investors include prominent names such as AE, Industrial Partners, and Airbus Ventures.