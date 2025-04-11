Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Meyer Burger announces preliminary financial figures for the fiscal year 2024 and plans to publish its annual report by the end of May 2025



11-Apr-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, Switzerland – April 11, 2024



Meyer Burger announces preliminary financial figures for the fiscal year 2024 and plans to publish its annual report by the end of May 2025

Meyer Burger reports consolidated sales of CHF 69.6 million for 2024

SIX approves extension of the deadline for publication of the annual report until the end of May 2025

Meyer Burger Technology AG announces preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2024. According to the results, sales of around CHF 69.6 million were achieved and EBITDA was negative CHF 210.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

In its ongoing strategic M&A process, Meyer Burger continues to work with selected interested parties to provide fully financed binding proposals as soon as possible. Meyer Burger will consider both value and the ability to deliver a fully financed transaction when reviewing proposals. At the same time, Meyer Burger continues to rely on bridge financing to cover its short-term liquidity needs.

The preliminary key financial figures published in this release are unaudited and are still subject to changes. Other unaudited key financial figures that are regularly reported - EBIT, net loss, net equity value, and gross asset value - cannot be reported at this stage, as they depend on assumptions, including a going concern assessment, and impairment tests that cannot be reliably made for the same reasons. Meyer Burger’s going concern is materially uncertain and depends on significant new fundings as well as the successful implementation of its business plans. The company plans to publish the annual report by May 31, 2025, instead of the originally announced date of April 15, 2025.

Decision by SIX Exchange Regulation

SIX Exchange Regulation has permitted Meyer Burger to publish the Annual Report 2024 by May 31, 2025, at the latest. Meyer Burger is in the process of reflecting the impact of its restructuring and the status of its ongoing strategic M&A process, in the annual report. As required by SIX Exchange Regulation, Meyer Burger is printing the following excerpt from the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation:

I. The temporary exemption from the publication of the Annual Report 2024 and the submission of this report to SIX Exchange Regulation AG by Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the latest is approved subject to the following reservation (lit. a) and the following conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG will generally suspend trading in securities of Meyer Burger Technology AG within the meaning of Art. 57 Listing Rules at short notice if it does not publish and submit its Annual Report 2024 to SIX Exchange Regulation AG by Saturday, May 31, 2025, 11:59 p.m. at the latest in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity).

b. Meyer Burger Technology AG must publish a media release regarding this decision by Friday, April 11, 2025, 7:30 a.m. at the latest, in accordance with the regulations on ad hoc publicity. This media release has:

to include the full wording of clause I of the present decision in a prominent position.

to mention the reasons for the postponement of the publication and submission of the 2024 Annual Report, and

expressly draw attention to the fact that the unaudited key figures regularly published by the issuer, in particular net sales, EBITDA, EBIT, net profit/loss, balance sheet total and equity, cannot be disclosed or can only be disclosed in part, and to state the reasons for this.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by applicable law, Meyer Burger Technology AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof following the date hereof.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.