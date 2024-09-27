Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Meyer Burger announces preliminary half-year figures and plans to publish half-year report by the end of October



27-Sep-2024 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, Switzerland – September 27, 2024



Meyer Burger announces preliminary half-year figures and plans to publish half-year report by the end of October

Meyer Burger reports consolidated sales of CHF 48.7 million in the first half of 2024

SIX approves extension of the deadline for publication of the half-year report until the end of October 2024

Meyer Burger Technology AG announces preliminary financial results for the first half of 2024. According to the results, sales of CHF 48.7 million were achieved, of which CHF 43.4 million was attributable to sales of solar modules. As at June 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of CHF 158.6 million on a consolidated basis.

As already announced on September 18, 2024, Meyer Burger is undergoing a restructuring program aimed at enabling a return to profitability. Various options are currently being pursued to close the remaining financing gap.

The preliminary key financial figures published in this release are unaudited and may be subject to change until the half-year report is finalized. The company plans to publish the half-year report, which will also reflect the progress of the realignment, by October 31, 2024.

Decision by SIX Exchange Regulation

SIX Exchange Regulation has permitted Meyer Burger to publish the Half-Year Report 2024 by October 31, 2024 at the latest. Meyer Burger is in the process of reflecting the effects of its communicated strategic realignment, including the measures of the restructuring program, in the half-year report. As required by SIX Exchange Regulation, Meyer Burger is printing the following excerpt from the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation:

I. The exemption from the obligations for maintaining listing and thus the deferral of the publication of the interim report for the first half of 2024 as well as the filing of this report with SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the latest is hereby approved subject to the following reservation (lit. a) and conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd reserves the right to potentially suspend trading in securities of Meyer Burger if it does not publish its interim report for the first half of 2024 in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) and submit it to SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by 23:59 on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the latest.

b. Meyer Burger has to publish a media release regarding the present decision in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024. Such media release must

- include the full text of clause I of the present decision in a prominent place;

- mention the reasons for postponing the publication and filing of the interim report for the first half of 2024.



Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com