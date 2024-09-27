|
27.09.2024 18:12:22
Meyer Burger announces preliminary half-year figures and plans to publish half-year report by the end of October
Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Meyer Burger Technology AG announces preliminary financial results for the first half of 2024. According to the results, sales of CHF 48.7 million were achieved, of which CHF 43.4 million was attributable to sales of solar modules. As at June 30, 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of CHF 158.6 million on a consolidated basis.
As already announced on September 18, 2024, Meyer Burger is undergoing a restructuring program aimed at enabling a return to profitability. Various options are currently being pursued to close the remaining financing gap.
The preliminary key financial figures published in this release are unaudited and may be subject to change until the half-year report is finalized. The company plans to publish the half-year report, which will also reflect the progress of the realignment, by October 31, 2024.
Decision by SIX Exchange Regulation
SIX Exchange Regulation has permitted Meyer Burger to publish the Half-Year Report 2024 by October 31, 2024 at the latest. Meyer Burger is in the process of reflecting the effects of its communicated strategic realignment, including the measures of the restructuring program, in the half-year report. As required by SIX Exchange Regulation, Meyer Burger is printing the following excerpt from the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation:
I. The exemption from the obligations for maintaining listing and thus the deferral of the publication of the interim report for the first half of 2024 as well as the filing of this report with SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the latest is hereby approved subject to the following reservation (lit. a) and conditions (lit. b):
a. SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd reserves the right to potentially suspend trading in securities of Meyer Burger if it does not publish its interim report for the first half of 2024 in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) and submit it to SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by 23:59 on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the latest.
b. Meyer Burger has to publish a media release regarding the present decision in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024. Such media release must
- include the full text of clause I of the present decision in a prominent place;
- mention the reasons for postponing the publication and filing of the interim report for the first half of 2024.
Meyer Burger Technology AG
Alexandre Müller
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1997755
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1997755 27-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
