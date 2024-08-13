|
13.08.2024 06:45:11
Meyer Burger postpones publication of 2024 half-year results to September 16, 2024
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Meyer Burger postpones publication of 2024 half-year results to September 16, 2024
As previously reported, Meyer Burger is currently working intensively on the securing of an additional financing and the entering into a strategic partnership with a renowned technology partner. In light of these strategic priorities, Meyer Burger has resolved to postpone the publication of its 2024 half-year results to September 16, 2024.
Meyer Burger Technology AG
Alexandre Müller
Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces the latest generation of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules based on patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also manufactures its own production equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.
Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates research centers and machine factories in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), Hauterive and Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in the future in Goodyear and Colorado Springs (USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the long service life and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. There are sales offices in Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia.
Around 1 100 people work for Meyer Burger worldwide. The company was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.
The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
