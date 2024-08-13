13.08.2024 06:45:11

Thun, August 13, 2024

 

Meyer Burger postpones publication of 2024 half-year results to September 16, 2024

As previously reported, Meyer Burger is currently working intensively on the securing of an additional financing and the entering into a strategic partnership with a renowned technology partner. In light of these strategic priorities, Meyer Burger has resolved to postpone the publication of its 2024 half-year results to September 16, 2024.


Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG
Anne Schneider
Head Corporate Communications
M. +49 174 349 17 90 
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

 

Alexandre Müller
Investor Relations
M. +41 43 268 3231
alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com


About Meyer Burger Technology AG
www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces the latest generation of highly efficient solar cells and solar modules based on patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also manufactures its own production equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates research centers and machine factories in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), Hauterive and Neuchâtel (Switzerland). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in the future in Goodyear and Colorado Springs (USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the long service life and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules. There are sales offices in Europe, the USA, Australia and Asia.

Around 1 100 people work for Meyer Burger worldwide. The company was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).


