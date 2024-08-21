MFA Financial Appoints Bryan Wulfsohn To Succeed Craig Knutson As President

(RTTNews) - Specialty finance company MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) announced Wednesday that Bryan Wulfsohn, MFA's Co-Chief Investment Officer, will assume the additional role of President of the Company effective September 3, 2024.

Wulfsohn is a 14-year veteran of MFA with extensive experience managing the selection, oversight and funding of the Company's investment portfolio. He will assume the role of President from Craig Knutson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, who will remain in such role.

Wulfsohn joined MFA in 2010 and has served as a Senior Vice President since 2015 and Co-Chief Investment Officer since 2019. Prior to MFA, Wulfsohn was a Senior Financial Analyst at Inland Western Real Estate Trust, Inc., where he focused on corporate strategy.

From 2005 to 2007, Wulfsohn was an associate at CBA Commercial, LLC, an acquirer and securitizer of small balance commercial mortgages where he worked in the capital markets group.

The Company also named Lori Samuels as MFA's Chief Loan Operations Officer, where she will be responsible for overseeing MFA's asset management, underwriting, contract finance and other loan-related operations. Samuels has worked at MFA since 2010.

Additionally, MFA said Gudmundur Kristjansson will be stepping down from his roles as Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer and leaving the Company, effective November 22, 2024. Upon Kristjansson's departure, Wulfsohn will serve as sole Chief Investment Officer of the Company.