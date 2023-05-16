|
16.05.2023 17:34:00
MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4075 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2023.
MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 47 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 161,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 173,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005826/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MGE Energy IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.03.23
|Expert Ratings for MGE Energy (Benzinga)
Analysen zu MGE Energy IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MGE Energy IncShs
|75,63
|-1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch -- Wall Street etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leichten Gewinnen. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.