MGE Energy Issues June 2023 'Inside View'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the company's leadership in clean energy and continued financial strength at its annual meeting of shareholders in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

- MGE's renewable generation investments fueling asset growth

- MGE sets goal of net-zero methane emissions

- Energy storage proposed for Columbia Energy Center site

- MGE proposes rate changes and program updates

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.5 billion, and its 2022 revenues were approximately $715 million.

