MGE Energy Issues June 2024 'Inside View'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), highlights the Company's Annual Meeting of shareholders in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

Investments to achieve Company's carbon reduction goals

Three new members of the Board of Directors

Historic investment in cleaner generation planned and Company's ongoing clean energy transition

New community solar option proposed for customers

Renewable natural gas option available to customers

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.7 billion, and its 2023 revenues were approximately $691 million.

