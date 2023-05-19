|
19.05.2023 21:32:00
MGE Energy to Present at the 2023 AGA Financial Forum
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) management will be presenting at the 2023 AGA Financial Forum on May 21-22, 2023.
The presentation is available on MGE Energy's website at:
2023 AGA Financial Forum
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.5 billion, and its 2022 revenues were approximately $715 million.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005382/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MGE Energy IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.03.23
|Expert Ratings for MGE Energy (Benzinga)