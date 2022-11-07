Mickey Bland Joins Connection Enterprise Solutions Group as President

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that Mickey Bland has joined the company as President of Connection Enterprise Solutions Group, reporting to Tim McGrath, parent-company President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bland is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in the IT industry and a track record of driving growth. In his previous roles, Mr. Bland led the largest business unit for a Fortune 500 technology company and has been a proven builder of high-performance, low-turnover sales teams dedicated to cultivating superior client loyalty. He is highly skilled at establishing client relationships, as well as developing and executing complex sales strategies with global and commercial clients. Prior to joining Connection, he worked at Insight Enterprises, Inc. for almost 24 years, most recently as Senior Vice President and GM of Major Accounts and Global Sales.

Mr. McGrath said, "I am excited to welcome Mickey to Connection and to work closely with him as we continue to deliver the best possible service to our customers. Mickey’s leadership skills, extensive knowledge of the IT industry, and impressive record of success are the perfect fit for his new role at Connection and the ideal complement to our accomplished Enterprise team. I am confident his contributions will prove a tremendous benefit to our customers and help the Company take market share and drive growth throughout the enterprise space.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

