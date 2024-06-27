Micron Technology Stock Dips On Q4 Outlook, Despite Better-than-expected Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) were down around 8 percent in the extended trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, and is currently losing around 6 percent in the pre-market activity after the chipmaker issued fourth-quarter outlook. This was despite reporting a profit in its third quarter, compared to last year's loss, and above market estimates, with strong growth in revenues.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees earnings per share on a reported basis of $0.61, plus or minus $0.08, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.08, plus or minus $0.08. Revenue would be $7.60 billion, plus or minus $200 million for the quarter.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $7.6 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, said, "Robust AI demand and strong execution enabled Micron to drive 17% sequential revenue growth, exceeding our guidance range in fiscal Q3. We are gaining share in high-margin products like High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and our data center SSD revenue hit a record high, demonstrating the strength of our AI product portfolio across DRAM and NAND. We are excited about the expanding AI-driven opportunities ahead, and are well positioned to deliver a substantial revenue record in fiscal 2025."

In its third quarter net income was $332 million or $0.30 per share, compared to loss of $1.90 billion or $1.73 per share a year ago. Adjusted net income was $702 million or $0.62 per share, compared to loss of $1.57 billion or $1.43 per share last year.

Analysts projected $0.51 per share.

Revenue of $6.81 billion climbed from $3.75 billion in the same period last year $5.82 billion.

The company noted that AI demand drove 50% sequential data center revenue growth and record high data center revenue mix.

Further, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 23, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8.

Micron Technology shares closed Wednesday's regulat trading at $142.36, up 0.9 percent. In the extended trading the shares were down 8 percent to trade at $131.00.

In pre-market activity, the shares are now at $134.44, down 5.56%.

