Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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19.06.2026 05:52:00
Micron's Earnings Report Is Almost Here. Can the Memory Boom Keep Going?
Few stocks have ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) boom quite like Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The memory chipmaker's stock has more than tripled in 2026, up nearly 300% year to date as of this writing and trading around $1,134 after a fresh run to record highs. The company is now valued at close to $1.3 trillion.That sets a high bar heading into Wednesday. When Micron reports its fiscal third quarter of 2026 (the period ended May 28, 2026) after the close on June 24, another set of records looks all but assured -- management guided months ago for staggering growth. The real question is whether the outlook that comes with the report can justify a stock price that already assumes the boom keeps going.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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