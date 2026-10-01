Micron's Next Big AI Opportunity Could Have 2 Legs

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year, as it plays a critical role in the growth of artificial intelligence and the infrastructure that powers the technology. Micron is the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of high-bandwidth memory that is needed for AI, and that's pushed Micron stock up more than 265% this year.

But following the company's earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra identified another fascinating growth opportunity for Micron -- robotics. To be specific, humanoid robots that utilize AI.

Speaking to analysts on the company's earnings call, Mehrotra cited the growth of physical AI through autonomous vehicles, which he says require more than 200 gigabytes of memory and multiple terabytes of storage.

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