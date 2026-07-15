Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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15.07.2026 22:00:00
Microsoft Stock Looks Cheap. Here's What's Really Going On
In this video, I will cover why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is getting crushed and explain what is really behind the sell-off. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July. 10, 2026. The video was published on July. 10, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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