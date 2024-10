Microsoft's New Blackwell Server Rack Could Be Bad News for These 2 AI Stocks

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Microsoft proudly displayed its first server rack featuring Nvidia's newest Blackwell graphic processing units (GPUs). Microsoft is believed to be the first company to receive shipments for the much-coveted Blackwell chips, and in the post it said that Azure is the first cloud provider to run on Nvidia's Blackwell system.It went on to say that it was leveraging InfiniBand networking and an innovative closed-loop liquid cooling system. That last statement isn't the best news for two artificial intelligence (AI) stocks: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). Let's look at the implications for these stocks.Broadcom primarily benefits from AI in two ways: providing custom AI chips and providing network components and switches.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool