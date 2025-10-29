Mid-America Apartment Communities Aktie

Mid-America Apartment Communities

WKN: 889495 / ISIN: US59522J1034

29.10.2025 22:13:06

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $98.61 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $114.27 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $554.37 million from $551.12 million last year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.61 Mln. vs. $114.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $554.37 Mln vs. $551.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.18 - $4.30

