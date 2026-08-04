Mining Stocks Lift UK's FTSE 100 Index Higher

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved modestly higher Tuesday morning, lifted by strong gains in the mining sector.

The FTSE 100 index, which advanced to 10,931.60 earlier in the session, was up 35.63 points or 0.33% at 10,893.30 about a quarter before noon.

Miners Antofagasta and Glencore moved up 4.5% and 4%, respectively. Anglo American Plc climbed 3.2%, Rio Tinto advanced 2.75% and Endeavour Mining climbed 2.2%, while Fresnillo gained 1.1%.

Halma surged 3.2%. BAE Systems, Aberdeen Group, AstraZeneca, Babcock International, Croda International, Rentokil Initial, Polar Capital Technology Trust, ICG and Rolls-Royce Holdings advanced 1.3%-2.5%.

BP gained more than 1.5% after more than doubling its second-quarter replacement cost or RC profit.

Building materials supplier Travis Perkins soared 16% after reporting strong interim results.

Shares of medical products company Smith & Nephew dropped 5.6% after the group cut its full-year revenue growth forecast, citing weaker demand for hip and knee implants in the United States.

HSBC Holdings drifted lower by 1.7%. The bank raised its target for cost savings and announced a new share buyback after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

For the six-month period to June 30, HSBC Holdings reported a net income of $14.626 billion, or $0.85 per share, compared with $11.510 billion, or $0.65 per share in the same period last year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shed nearly 4%. JD Sports Fashion, Pearson, IAG, Prudential, Persimmon, Metlen Energy & Metals, Haleon, Marks & Spencer, Natwest Group, Next, Unilever and Diageo dropped by 1%-2.5%.

British geotechnical specialist contractor Keller Group drifted lower by about 1.3% despite the company posting a strong set of results for the six months ended 30 June 2026.