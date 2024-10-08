|
08.10.2024 14:43:24
MiNK, Autonomous Partner To Develop Novel Therapies Targeting Metastatic Tumors
(RTTNews) - MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) and Autonomous Therapeutics, Inc. Tuesday announced research collaboration to develop novel treatments for metastatic tumors.
With this partnership, the companies aim to evaluate Autonomous' precision encrypted RNA technology and MiNK's iNKT cell therapies, MiNK-215 and agenT-797 in metastatic solid tumor models. Based on the results, the companies plan to launch a Phase 1 study in patients with treatment-refractory metastatic solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.
"The goal is to develop novel therapies that effectively target metastatic cancer cells in patients while avoiding healthy cells—a challenge that existing cancer medicines have not been able to overcome," MiNK said in a statement.
AgenT-797 is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 study in second-line gastric cancer, while MiNK-215 is in pre-clinical level.
