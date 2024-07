Missed Out on Nvidia? This Spectacular ETF May Be a Better Buy Anyway

The capital markets have gotten off to a sizzling start in 2024. The S&P 500 has soared roughly 16.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has notched a 20% gain.One of the biggest themes fueling buying activity in the markets right now is hype around artificial intelligence (AI). And while AI comes in many forms, semiconductor stocks have been particularly big beneficiaries of the AI revolution.Perhaps the biggest name among chip stocks is Nvidia, which has returned 127% so far in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool