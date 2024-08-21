22.08.2024 00:33:00

Missed Out on Palantir? Buy UiPath Instead.

Palantir has been one of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market. Its expertise and new product launches have been almost flawless, contributing to the stock's rise. However, there was a period when the market doubted the company, and the stock suffered.One company that hasn't been flawless is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). UiPath has had its fair share of hiccups, but is still a fantastic business with a great product and a massive runway. Unlike Palantir, UiPath isn't priced for perfection. In fact, it's hardly valued at all -- almost like Palantir was in early 2023.So, if you're looking for the next software stock that could take off, I'd highly consider UiPath.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UiPathmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UiPathmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UiPath 10,88 -0,42% UiPath

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX eröffnen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt starten kaum bewegt in den Handelstag am Donnerstag. Am Donnerstag finden die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen