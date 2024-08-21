|
22.08.2024 00:33:00
Missed Out on Palantir? Buy UiPath Instead.
Palantir has been one of the hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on the market. Its expertise and new product launches have been almost flawless, contributing to the stock's rise. However, there was a period when the market doubted the company, and the stock suffered.One company that hasn't been flawless is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). UiPath has had its fair share of hiccups, but is still a fantastic business with a great product and a massive runway. Unlike Palantir, UiPath isn't priced for perfection. In fact, it's hardly valued at all -- almost like Palantir was in early 2023.So, if you're looking for the next software stock that could take off, I'd highly consider UiPath.
