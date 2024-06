Missed Out on Texas Roadhouse Stock? Buy Portillo's Stock Instead.

Restaurant company Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) has been an enormous winner over the last 10 years. However, I reluctantly admit that I missed out on big gains. And I have no one to blame but myself.More than 10 years ago, Texas Roadhouse was one of the first stocks I ever bought. I held for many years and reinvested dividends along the way, which was a big win for my nascent portfolio. However, I sold my position during the first year of the pandemic because I thought the restaurant industry was in for a longer season of recovery.Ultimately, I let short-term thinking cloud my long-term judgement -- it can happen to any of us. I've consequently missed out on big gains since I sold, as the chart below shows.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel