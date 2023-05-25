25.05.2023 14:30:00

Model N Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced that Model N management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Jefferies 2023 Software Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).
  • The Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast of the live and replay presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

