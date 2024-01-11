Modest Weakness Remains Visible On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but came under pressure over the course of the morning. The major averages have regained some ground since then but currently remain in negative territory.

After closing high for four consecutive sessions, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 54.71 points or 0.4 percent at 14,914.94. The S&P 500 is also down 19.51 points or 0.4 percent at 4,763.94, while the Dow is down 113.64 points or 0.3 percent at 37,582.09.

The early downturn on Wall Street came as traders digested the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in December, which showed prices rose by slightly more than expected.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still rose by 0.3 percent in December, matching the increase seen in November as well as economist estimates.

The report also showed the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in December from 3.1 percent in November. The annual rate of growth was expected to tick up to 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices slowed to 3.9 percent in December from 4.0 percent in November. Economists had expected the pace of core price growth to decelerate to 3.8 percent.

A number of economists have said the data makes the Federal Reserve less likely to cut interest rates in March, with many predicting the central bank will hold off until its May meeting.

"In the wake of the Federal Reserve's dovish shift in December, financial markets had moved to price an interest rate cut as soon as March," said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.

"However, the tight jobs market and today's firmer-than-expected inflation numbers suggest this is unlikely, barring an economic or financial system shock," he added. "We continue to think the Fed will prefer to wait until May."

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended January 6th.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 202,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 203,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 202,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Sector News

Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, with the Dow Jones Utility Average tumbling by 2.1 percent.

Considerable weakness has also emerged among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent loss being posed by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The weakness in the gold sector comes as the price of gold for February delivery is falling $8.30 to $2,019.50 an ounce.

Banking stocks also continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 1.5 percent.

Telecom, natural gas and biotechnology stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, while modest strength remains visible among oil stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.0 percent, the German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction following the release of the inflation data. Currently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 4.026 percent.