Molina Healthcare Aktie
WKN: 157781 / ISIN: US60855R1005
|
03.12.2025 20:52:48
Molina Healthcare Draws a Major Bet From Cobalt Capital After a Sharp Pullback
COBALT Capital Management disclosed a new position in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) on November 13, 2025, acquiring 115,000 shares valued at $22,006,400. Its net position change estimated at $22,006,400. The position accounts for 10.1142% of 13F reportable assets under management. The Post-trade holding stands at 115,000 shares, valued at $22,006,400. Molina Healthcare is now the fund’s 4th-largest holding. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, 2025, Cobalt Capital Management initiated a new stake in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), acquiring 115,000 shares. The position was valued at approximately $22.01 million at the end of the third quarter. This new addition represents approximately a 10.11% allocation of the fund’s approximately $217.58 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.This was a new position. MOH now represents 10.11% of the fund’s 13F assetsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
