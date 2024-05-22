Molson Coors Beverage Company Announces Proposed Public Offering of Euro-Denominated Senior Notes

Molson Coors Beverage Company ("Molson Coors” or the "Company”) (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A, TAP 24; TSX: TPX.A, TPX.B) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the "Offering”) of euro-denominated senior notes (the "Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on or about May 29, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Molson Coors intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering for general corporate purposes including the repayment of the EUR 800.0 million notes issued on July 7, 2016 upon maturity in July 2024.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Bank of Montreal, London Branch, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, RBC Europe Limited and Scotiabank (Ireland) Designated Activity Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) (File No. 333-277183) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”), which became effective upon filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the related preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents Molson Coors has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Molson Coors and this Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Limited by mail at Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; BofA Securities by mail at 2 King Edward Street, London, EC1A 1HQ, United Kingdom or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by mail at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Notes or any other security, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes or any other security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

Overview of Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors Beverage Company has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone, we produce many beloved and iconic beer brands. While our Company's history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements include, without limitation, the Molson Coors’ plans and intentions regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Molson Coors and its results is included in Molson Coors’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Molson Coors does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

