Moody's Acquires Praedicat - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moody's Corporation (MCO) has acquired Praedicat, a provider of casualty insurance analytics. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company said the transaction will not have a material impact on 2024 financial results.

The company said the acquisition adds comprehensive casualty and liability modeling to Moody's range of market leading solutions for the insurance industry, further enhancing its overall risk assessment strategy. Moody's will integrate Praedicat's capabilities into its existing suite of insurance solutions.

Rob Fauber, CEO of Moody's, said: "Praedicat's industry-leading liability modeling enhances our data and analytics capabilities to deliver actionable insights that will help the casualty insurance industry customers navigate the complex risk landscape."