Moog Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG.A, MOG.B), a maker of precision control components and systems, said in its first-quarter earnings report on Friday that it has revised up full-year guidance based on the company's first quarter results.

Jennifer Walter, CFO of Moog, said: "Our sales in fiscal year 2024 will grow by 5 percent, operating margin will expand by 110 basis points and earnings per share will increase by 12 percent. We are confident we are on track to deliver exceptional results again this year."

For the full year, Moog now expects adjusted income per share of $6.90, plus or minus $0.20, against its previous outlook for $6.80 per share.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $6.87 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales are now projected to be at $3.500 billion higher than its previous outlook and current analysts' estimate of $3.450 billion.

For the second-quarter, the company expects net income per share of $1.70, plus or minus $0.10, above the analysts' estimates of $1.69 per share.

For the first-quarter, the company reported a net income of $47.812 million or $1.48 per share, compared with $46.016 million or $1.44 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, reported earnings of $49.203 million or $1.53 per share, above the analysts' estimate of $1.46 per share.

Revenue stood at $856.850 million, compared with $760.103 million in 2022.