More AI-Powered K5 Robots Deployed in Washington

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that it deployed two more of its K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) driven by its proprietary AI software to enhance safety measures at a Washington casino and at a security services company that recently became a reseller in the Knightscope Authorized Partner ("KAP”) program.

The K5 ASR is the Company’s fully autonomous (i.e., no human intervention needed to operate) outdoor robot capable of watching over a property 24/7/365. The robot’s commanding size along with its conspicuous lighting, strobe lights, broadcast messages and patrol sounds, effectively deter illicit activities, while its sensors gather evidentiary-quality video and publicly available data to aid investigations. The robots also provide a unique guest experience with branded graphics, a client-chosen voice for custom audio broadcast messaging and improved access to emergency services.

The KAP program is available to a limited number of established resellers that focus on serving U.S. customer facilities. Approved KAPs can identify end users best suited for Knightscope’s technologies and generate contracts quickly. Those interested in becoming a KAP are encouraged to email contact@knightscope.com.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

