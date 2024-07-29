Morgan Stanley at Work Launches New Digital Experience for Financial Benefits Participants

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced the launch of a pre-login digital website experience for benefits participants, with a focus on benefits education. ?With 85% of employees and 96% of HR leaders agreeing their companies should do a better job helping employees make the most of their benefits,1 the new website is designed to help improve accessibility, foster clarity, and reduce friction in understanding and navigating the full scope of resources employers provide.

Designed for streamlined navigation, the digital experience includes:

Onboarding resources to welcome new workplace participants, walking through the specific benefits available to them—including pop-up prompting and orientation for first-time users.

Pre-and post-login support to help participants find relevant information and explore additional Morgan Stanley services and offerings—such as using a "hand raise” feature to connect with a Financial Advisor

A comprehensive self-guided Learning Center with intuitive features and functionality, such as topic pages, filtering and search capabilities—for example, a "Navigate Change” topic page to identify content pertaining to key corporate events such as mergers and initial public offerings (IPOs) that can affect equity compensation.

Additionally, in line with Morgan Stanley’s recent back-office integration, the site provides US-based workplace benefits participants a unified entry point to the Morgan Stanley at Work ecosystem of solutions, including equity compensation, retirement, deferred compensation, charitable giving and executive services, and leads to an authenticated platform for more personalized information about the participants’ specific plan.

"As Morgan Stanley at Work continues to integrate our workplace benefits offering across equity compensation, retirement and more, delivering our participants a more unified digital experience is an exciting and important next step,” said Stephanie Glashow, Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Stanley at Work. "Our goal is to empower individuals on their benefits journey throughout onboarding, education, engagement and beyond, making it easier than ever to connect with the full breadth of Morgan Stanley.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management finalizing the organization’s back-office integration of the Solium and E*TRADE Corporate Services stock plan businesses, which together play a key role in the Firm’s overarching strategy of combined workplace, advisor-led, self-directed channels. Morgan Stanley at Work now serves over 24,000 corporate clients and ~12M workplace participants, encompassing over 40% of the S&P 500 and roughly 60% of the Nasdaq 1002—representing $450 billion in workplace participants’ unvested stock plan assets under management.

"Given that 85% of employees believe their company needs to do a better job explaining how to maximize their financial benefits,1 refining the user experience—at scale—is a top priority for providers and employers alike,” said Scott Whatley, Head of Morgan Stanley at Work. "With the integration work squarely in our rear-view, we are in execution mode, continuing to invest in a combination of human support and self-guided digital solutions that can help foster deeper engagement, understanding and ease of use for participants—at the same time, lightening the administrative lift for employers with self-guided information and support.”

To learn more and visit the new participant website, visit morganstanley.com/atwork/employees.

State of the Workplace Study 2024 | Morgan Stanley at Work Statistics refer to equity compensation administration services for Shareworks and Equity Edge Online®. Companies represented includes companies for which Morgan Stanley at Work provides equity compensation solutions as of March 2023.

