Morgan Stanley Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.397 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $3.714 billion, or $2.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $17.890 billion from $16.223 billion last year.

Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.397 Bln. vs. $3.714 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $17.890 Bln vs. $16.223 Bln last year.