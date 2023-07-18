Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. Announces Redemption in Whole of Its 3.800% Senior Notes Due 2027 and 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2028

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. (the "Issuer”) today announced that it will redeem in whole its outstanding (i) $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.800% Senior Notes Due 2027 (CUSIP: 269246 BQ6) (the "2027 Notes”) and (ii) $420,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.500% Senior Notes Due 2028 (CUSIP: 269246 BS2) (the "2028 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the "Notes”) on July 28, 2023 (the "Optional Redemption Date”) pursuant to the optional redemption provisions provided in the documents governing such Notes. Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in such documents. The Notes are the Issuer’s only outstanding series of notes and, as a result, after the Optional Redemption Date, the Issuer will have no outstanding series of notes.

The redemption price for the 2027 Notes will equal (a) the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed; and (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest that would be due but for the redemption if such Notes matured on May 24, 2027 (excluding accrued but unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Optional Redemption Date), discounted to the Optional Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate as of such Optional Redemption Date plus 25 basis points; plus (b) accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but excluding, the Optional Redemption Date (such accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes is $6,502,222.22 ($16.255556 per $1,000 stated principal amount of Notes)). Such redemption price will be determined shortly before the Optional Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Notes.

The redemption price for the 2028 Notes will equal (a) the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed; and (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest that would be due but for the redemption if such Notes matured on March 20, 2028 (excluding accrued but unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Optional Redemption Date), discounted to the Optional Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate as of such Optional Redemption Date plus 25 basis points; plus (b) accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes to, but excluding, the Optional Redemption Date (such accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes is $1,995,000.00 ($4.750000 per $1,000 stated principal amount of Notes)). Such redemption price will be determined shortly before the Optional Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Notes.

Beginning on the Optional Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest shall cease to accrue on the Notes.

The Notes are held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with DTC procedures. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., 500 Ross St., 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15262, is the trustee and the paying agent for the Notes. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Notes.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718054126/en/