19.04.2023 13:30:00
Morgan Stanley First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today reported net revenues of $14.5 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared with $14.8 billion a year ago. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $3.0 billion, or $1.70 per diluted share,1 compared with net income of $3.7 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share,1 for the same period a year ago.
James P. Gorman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Firm delivered strong results with a ROTCE of 17% in a very unusual environment, demonstrating the strength of our business model. The investments we have made in our Wealth Management business continue to bear fruit as we added a robust $110 billion in net new assets this quarter. Equity and Fixed Income revenues were strong, although Investment Banking activity continued to be constrained. We maintained our strong capital levels and remain well positioned to provide long-term value to our shareholders.”
Financial Summary2,3
Highlights
Firm ($ millions, except per share data)
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Net revenues
$14,517
$14,801
Provision for credit losses
$234
$57
Compensation expense
$6,410
$6,274
Non-compensation expenses
$4,113
$3,882
Pre-tax income8
$3,760
$4,588
Net income app. to MS
$2,980
$3,666
Expense efficiency ratio5
72%
69%
Earnings per diluted share1
$1.70
$2.02
Book value per share
$55.13
$54.18
Tangible book value per share
$40.68
$39.91
Return on equity
12.4%
14.7%
Return on tangible equity4
16.9%
19.8%
Institutional Securities
|
Net revenues
$6,797
$7,657
Investment Banking
$1,247
$1,634
Equity
$2,729
$3,174
Fixed Income
$2,576
$2,923
Wealth Management
|
Net revenues
$6,559
$5,935
Fee-based client assets ($ billions)9
$1,769
$1,873
Fee-based asset flows ($ billions)10
$22.4
$97.2
Net new assets ($ billions)6
$109.6
$142.0
Loans ($ billions)
$143.7
$136.7
Investment Management
|
Net revenues
$1,289
$1,335
AUM ($ billions)11
$1,362
$1,447
Long-term net flows ($ billions)12
$(2.4)
$(14.4)
Institutional Securities
Institutional Securities reported net revenues for the current quarter of $6.8 billion compared with $7.7 billion a year ago. Pre-tax income was $1.9 billion compared with $2.8 billion a year ago.8
|Investment Banking revenues down 24% from a year ago:
Equity net revenues down 14% from a year ago:
Fixed Income net revenues down 12% from a year ago:
Other:
Provision for credit losses:
Total Expenses:
($ millions)
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Net Revenues
$6,797
$7,657
Investment Banking
$1,247
$1,634
Advisory
$638
$944
Equity underwriting
$202
$258
Fixed income underwriting
$407
$432
Equity
$2,729
$3,174
Fixed Income
$2,576
$2,923
Other
$245
$(74)
Provision for credit losses
$189
$44
Total Expenses
$4,716
$4,826
Compensation
$2,365
$2,604
Non-compensation
$2,351
$2,222
Wealth Management
Wealth Management reported net revenues for the current quarter of $6.6 billion compared with $5.9 billion from a year ago. Pre-tax income of $1.7 billion8 in the current quarter resulted in a reported pre-tax margin of 26.1%.7
Net revenues increased 11% from a year ago:
|
($ millions)
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Net Revenues
$6,559
$5,935
Asset management
$3,382
$3,626
Transactional13
$921
$635
Net interest income
$2,158
$1,540
Other
$98
$134
Provision for credit losses
$45
$13
Total Expenses
$4,802
$4,349
Compensation
$3,477
$3,125
Non-compensation
$1,325
$1,224
Provision for credit losses:
- Increases in provisions for credit losses were related to deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook from a year ago.
Total Expenses:
- Compensation expense increased from a year ago driven by higher expenses related to certain deferred compensation plans linked to investment performance.
- Non-compensation expenses increased from a year ago primarily driven by investments in technology, as well as higher marketing and business development costs.
Investment Management
Investment Management reported net revenues of $1.3 billion, down 3% from a year ago. Pre-tax income was $166 million compared with $228 million a year ago.8
Net revenues decreased 3% from a year ago:
Total Expenses:
($ millions)
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Net Revenues
$1,289
$1,335
Asset management and related fees
$1,248
$1,388
Performance-based income and other
$41
$(53)
Total Expenses
$1,123
$1,107
Compensation
$568
$545
Non-compensation
$555
$562
Other Matters
1Q 2023
1Q 2022
Capital14
Standardized Approach
CET1 capital15
15.1%
14.5%
Tier 1 capital15
17.0%
16.0%
Advanced Approach
CET1 capital15
15.6%
15.9%
Tier 1 capital15
17.5%
17.6%
Leverage-based capital
Tier 1 leverage16
6.7%
6.8%
SLR17
5.5%
5.5%
Common Stock Repurchases
Repurchases ($ millions)
$1,500
$2,872
Number of Shares (millions)
16
30
Average Price
$95.16
$95.20
Period End Shares (millions)
1,670
1,756
Effective Tax Rate18
19.3%
19.0%
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical and business-related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement. Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online in the Investor Relations section at www.morganstanley.com.
NOTICE:
The information provided herein and in the financial supplement, including information provided on the Firm’s earnings conference calls, may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. The definition of such measures or reconciliation of such measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP figures are included in this earnings release and the financial supplement, both of which are available on www.morganstanley.com.
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements, including the attainment of certain financial and other targets, objectives and goals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, interpretations or beliefs and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the Firm, please see "Forward-Looking Statements” preceding Part I, Item 1, "Competition” and "Supervision and Regulation” in Part I, Item 1, "Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, "Legal Proceedings” in Part I, Item 3, "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Part II, Item 7 and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Risk” in Part II, Item 7A in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other items throughout the Form 10-K, the Firm’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Firm’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto.
1 Includes preferred dividends related to the calculation of earnings per share of $144 million and $124 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 The Firm prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S. GAAP). From time to time, Morgan Stanley may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures” in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. The Securities and Exchange Commission defines a "non-GAAP financial measure” as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude, or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Morgan Stanley are provided as additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing our financial condition, operating results, or capital adequacy. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for U.S. GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally define it or present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
3 Our earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and other communications may also include certain metrics which we believe to be useful to us, analysts, investors, and other stakeholders by providing further transparency about, or an additional means of assessing, our financial condition and operating results.
4 Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Firm considers useful for analysts, investors and other stakeholders to allow comparability of period-to-period operating performance and capital adequacy. The calculation of return on average tangible common equity represents full year or annualized net income applicable to Morgan Stanley less preferred dividends as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity, also a non-GAAP financial measure, represents common equity less goodwill and intangible assets net of allowable mortgage servicing rights deduction.
5 The Firm expense efficiency ratio represents total non-interest expenses as a percentage of net revenues. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Firm results include pre-tax integration-related expenses of $77 million, of which $53 million is reported in the Wealth Management business segment and $24 million is reported in the Investment Management business segment.
6 Wealth Management net new assets represent client inflows, including dividends and interest, and asset acquisitions, less client outflows, and exclude activity from business combinations/divestitures and the impact of fees and commissions.
7 Pre-tax margin represents income before provision for income taxes divided by net revenues.
8 Pre-tax income represents income before provision for income taxes.
9 Wealth Management fee-based client assets represent the amount of assets in client accounts where the basis of payment for services is a fee calculated on those assets.
10 Wealth Management fee-based asset flows include net new fee-based assets (including asset acquisitions), net account transfers, dividends, interest, and client fees, and exclude institutional cash management-related activity.
11 AUM is defined as assets under management.
12 Long-term net flows include the Equity, Fixed Income and Alternative and Solutions asset classes and excludes the Liquidity and Overlay Services asset class.
13 Transactional revenues include investment banking, trading, and commissions and fee revenues.
14 Capital ratios are estimates as of the press release date, April 19, 2023.
15 CET1 capital is defined as Common Equity Tier 1 capital. The Firm’s risk-based capital ratios are computed under each of the (i) standardized approaches for calculating credit risk and market risk risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (the "Standardized Approach”) and (ii) applicable advanced approaches for calculating credit risk, market risk and operational risk RWAs (the "Advanced Approach”). For information on the calculation of regulatory capital and ratios, and associated regulatory requirements, please refer to "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Liquidity and Capital Resources – Regulatory Requirements" in the Firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 Form 10-K).
16 The Tier 1 leverage ratio is a leverage-based capital requirement that measures the Firm’s leverage. Tier 1 leverage ratio utilizes Tier 1 capital as the numerator and average adjusted assets as the denominator.
17 The Firm’s supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) utilizes a Tier 1 capital numerator of approximately $77.9 billion and $80.1 billion, and supplementary leverage exposure denominator of approximately $1.42 trillion and $1.47 trillion, for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
18 The income tax consequences related to employee share-based payments are recognized in Provision for income taxes in the consolidated income statement, and may be either a benefit or a provision. The impacts of recognizing excess tax benefits upon conversion of awards are $149 million and $205 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|Consolidated Income Statement Information
|Quarter Ended
|Mar 31, 2023
|Mar 31, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Investment banking
1,330
1,318
1,758
|
(24
%)
|Trading
4,477
3,017
3,983
|
12
%
|Investments
145
85
75
|
93
%
|Commissions and fees
1,239
1,169
1,416
|
(13
%)
|Asset management
4,728
4,803
5,119
|
(8
%)
|Other
252
38
234
|
%
|Total non-interest revenues
12,171
10,430
12,585
|
(3
%)
|Interest income
10,379
9,232
2,650
|
*
|Interest expense
8,033
6,913
434
|
*
|Net interest
2,346
2,319
2,216
|
6
%
|Net revenues
14,517
12,749
14,801
|
(2
%)
|Provision for credit losses
234
87
57
|
*
|Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
14
|
|
%
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees
881
851
882
|
--
|Information processing and communications
915
933
829
|
10
%
|Professional services
710
853
705
|
1
%
|Occupancy and equipment
440
443
427
|
3
%
|Marketing and business development
247
295
175
|
41
%
|Other
920
878
864
|
6
%
|Total non-compensation expenses
4,113
4,253
3,882
|
6
%
|Total non-interest expenses
10,523
9,868
10,156
|
4
%
|Income before provision for income taxes
3,760
2,794
4,588
|
(18
%)
|Provision for income taxes
727
528
873
|
(17
%)
|Net income
3,033
2,266
3,715
|
(18
%)
|Net income applicable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
53
30
49
|
8
%
|Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley
2,980
2,236
3,666
|
(19
%)
|Preferred stock dividend
144
123
124
|
16
%
|Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders
2,836
2,113
3,542
|
(20
%)
|Notes:
- Firm net revenues excluding mark-to-market gains and losses on deferred cash-based compensation plans (DCP) were: 1Q23: $14,364 million, 4Q22: $12,555 million, 1Q22: $15,242 million.
- Firm compensation expenses excluding DCP were: 1Q23: $6,217 million, 4Q22: $5,426 million, 1Q22: $6,562 million.
- The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 - 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definition of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
|Consolidated Financial Metrics, Ratios and Statistical Data
|Quarter Ended
|Mar 31, 2023
|Mar 31, 2022
|Mar 31, 2022
|Financial Metrics:
|Earnings per basic share
1.72
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
34
|
%
|
(16
|
%)
|Earnings per diluted share
|
$
|
1.70
|
|
$
|
1.26
|
|
$
|
2.02
|
|
35
|
%
|
(16
|
%)
|Return on average common equity
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
14.7
|
%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
|
19.8
|
%
|Book value per common share
|
$
|
55.13
|
|
$
|
54.55
|
|
$
|
54.18
|
|Tangible book value per common share
|
$
|
40.68
|
|
$
|
40.06
|
|
$
|
39.91
|
|Financial Ratios:
|Pre-tax profit margin
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
31
|
%
|Compensation and benefits as a % of net revenues
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
42
|
%
|Non-compensation expenses as a % of net revenues
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
26
|
%
|Firm expense efficiency ratio
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
69
|
%
|Effective tax rate
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
18.9
|
%
|
|
19.0
|
%
|Statistical Data:
|Period end common shares outstanding (millions)
|
|
1,670
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
1,756
|
|
--
|
|
(5
|
%)
|Average common shares outstanding (millions)
|Basic
|
|
1,645
|
|
|
1,652
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
--
|
|
(5
|
%)
|Diluted
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
1,755
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
(5
|
%)
|Worldwide employees
|
|
82,266
|
|
|
82,427
|
|
|
76,541
|
|
--
|
|
7
|
%
|The End Notes are an integral part of this presentation. Refer to pages 12 - 17 of the Financial Supplement for Definition of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Definition of Performance Metrics and Terms, Supplemental Quantitative Details and Calculations, and Legal Notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230416005060/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanley Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -E-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Morgan Stanley Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -E-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich zum Wochenausklang fort: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag mit Verlusten. Der DAX notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.