|
24.04.2024 16:00:00
Morgan Stanley Names 10 Women and an Ally as their MAKERS Class of 2024
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today named 11 outstanding professionals as part of its partnership with MAKERS – an initiative dedicated to celebrating the stories of leaders who are drivers and champions of women’s achievements.
"At Morgan Stanley, we believe it’s important to share and celebrate the stories of our leaders who are committed to advancing women, mentoring and breaking barriers. The MAKERS program, a powerful tradition at our Firm, does just that. We are inspired by this year’s MAKERS class and their incredible commitment to our Firm, clients and colleagues,” said Jed Finn, Head of Wealth Management.
Nominations were solicited from employees across Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The 11 individuals recognized as the Morgan Stanley MAKERS Class of 2024 are:
- Patricia Benner, Managing Director, Market Executive
- Ayanna Dunn*, First Vice President, Investment Consultant *Posthumous recognition
- Kaitlin Elliott, Executive Director, Generative AI Solutions Team Lead
- Michael Hennessy, Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer, Wealth Management
- Alison Nest, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Investments, Wealth Management
- Hina Shamsi, Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer US Banks, Head of Wealth Management Product Technology
- Katerina Simonetti Bakh, Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Advisor
- Emily Sax Bender, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor
- Julie Shechtman, Managing Director, Financial Advisor
- Carolina Ureña, Executive Director, Head of Business Operations, Private Banking Group Distribution Team
- Julia Yue, Managing Director, Head of Ultra High Net Worth Business Development, Private Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is focused on fostering a culture of belonging, where clients can grow their wealth as they plan for the future and employees are empowered to thrive in their careers.
The 2024 MAKERS will be profiled on Morgan Stanley Women Without Limits throughout the year. To visit the website, go to http://morganstanley.com/womenwithoutlimits.
Since 2012, MAKERS has been spotlighting women and their stories. In 2014, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management led the charge as the inaugural partner, and in 2024, earned the first MAKERS Honors Award for Corporate Partnership. This initiative encourages corporations to recognize, celebrate, and link their leading employees to the broader MAKERS community. For more information, go to www.makers.com.
About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
© 2024 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240425835747/en/
