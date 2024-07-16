16.07.2024 13:57:25

Morgan Stanley Q2 Net Profit Down 10%, But Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Financial services firm Morgan Stanley (MS) reported Tuesday that net income applicable to the company's shareholders for the second quarter decreased 10 percent to $2.94 billion or $1.82 per share from $2.05 billion or $1.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 12 percent to $15.02 billion from $13.46 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $14.30 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income increased 3 percent to $2.07 billion and non-interest income grew 13 percent to $12.95 billion from last year. Total non-interest expenses increased 4 percent to $10.87 billion from last year.

The company's provision for credit losses was $76 million, compared to $161 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board of directors declared a $0.925 quarterly dividend per share, payable on August 15, 2024 to common shareholders of record on July 31, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Morgan Stanleymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Morgan Stanleymehr Analysen

16.07.24 Morgan Stanley Neutral UBS AG
19.04.23 Morgan Stanley Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Morgan Stanley 97,01 -0,93% Morgan Stanley

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil-- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlich abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen