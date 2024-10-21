Morgan Stanley Schedules 2025 Quarterly Investor Conference Calls

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has scheduled conference calls to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024, first quarter, second quarter and third quarter 2025 financial results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 – Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

First Quarter 2025 – Friday, April 11, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Second Quarter 2025 – Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Third Quarter 2025 – Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (ET)

The quarterly financial results will be released at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on the day of the conference calls.

The calls will be available at www.morganstanley.com and playbacks will be available via webcast on our website. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241021452593/en/