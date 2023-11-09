Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 16, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-866-431-2040 (domestic) and 1-929-477-0541 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website.

