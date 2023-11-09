|
09.11.2023 22:30:00
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on January 16, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-866-431-2040 (domestic) and 1-929-477-0541 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
