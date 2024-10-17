Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform Wins 2024 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Datos Insights, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the Financial Services industry, has recognized Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform as a winner of the 2024 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation award for Advisor Enablement.

The award for Advisor Enablement is given for excellence and innovation in how wealth managers are enabling advisors to serve clients, including (but not limited to) next best action programs, advisor workstations, and sustainable investing platforms.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Datos for our innovative portfolio risk management platform,” said Chris Scott-Hansen, Associate Director of Consulting Group and Head of Trading and Managed Solutions at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "Today’s financial markets are changing rapidly and adverse events such as rising global tensions and US elections have impacted the investing landscape. This makes understanding portfolio downside risk even more crucial for those active in investing. Whether you are incorporating alternative investments or more traditional investments viewing risks through advanced data analysis and an enhanced lens can help our clients make smarter more informed investment decisions.”

The Portfolio Risk Platform was built in partnership with the Morgan Stanley Executive Sponsors and BlackRock Solution’s product team to help ensure financial advisors have an accurate and transparent view into their client’s portfolio risk. The team integrated BlackRock’s factor risk model with Morgan Stanley’s analytics and market insights to build a robust platform specific to Morgan Stanley focused on risk, historical and hypothetical scenario analysis, and proposal generation at the security level for all product types (Equities, Fixed Income, Alternatives, Annuities, Structured Products, and Multi-Asset Securities).

Since the launch of Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform in 2018, the firm enacted unique technology integrations that now support Financial Advisors and their teams daily with respect to portfolio and risk advice decisions. It is particularly valued for its ability to provide Financial Advisors with hypothetical illustrations of the effect of market shocks and historical events within client portfolios. Morgan Stanley’s Portfolio Risk Platform also received the American Financial Technology Award for Best Risk Management Initiative in 2022, the Celent Model Wealth Manager Award for Products and Platforms in 2021, and the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s award for digital innovation in 2019.

For more information about Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s Portfolio Risk Platform, please visit: https://players.brightcove.net/644391012001/S1g5wv8HqW_default/index.html?videoId=6128686733001

The Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award was awarded in 2024. A panel of four external experts on digital wealth management selected the winners based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs assessment

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

