18.05.2023 03:37:51
MorphoSys Shareholders Approve All Resolutions
(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) announced that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company's Management and Supervisory Boards at the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting.
The shareholders approved resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2022; resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022; resolution on the election of the auditor for the financial year 2023.
The shareholders also approved resolution on the election of members of the Supervisory Board; resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2022.
At the 2023 virtual Annual General Meeting of MorphoSys AG, 38.25% of the current share capital was represented.
The terms of office of Supervisory Board members George Golumbeski and Michael Brosnan ended at the close of this Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2023. They stood for re-election and were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting for a term of one year and three years, respectively.
