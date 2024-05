Mortgage Rates Fall For Second Consecutive Week, But Still Above 7% Mark

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, decreased for second consecutive week, but is still above 7 percent mark, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

The 30-year FRM averaged 7.02 percent as of May 16, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 7.09 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.39 percent.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.28 percent, down from last week when it averaged 6.38 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.75 percent.

"Mortgage rates decreased for the second consecutive week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "Given the news that inflation eased slightly, the 10-year Treasury yield dipped, leading to lower mortgage rates. The decrease in rates, albeit small, may provide a bit more wiggle room in the budgets of prospective homebuyers."