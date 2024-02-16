|
16.02.2024 15:44:05
Motorola Solutions Acquires Silent Sentinel For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Telecommunications equipment company, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), Friday announced that it has acquired Silent Sentinel, a provider of specialized and long-range cameras. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Through the acquisition, the company expects to expand its footprint with government and critical infrastructure customers and strengthen its position in end-to-end video security solutions.
Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer said, "With Silent Sentinel, we're broadening our video security portfolio to help secure and support essential operations and industries around the world."
Currently, Motorola's stock is trading at $322.56, down 0.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Motorola Solutions Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
16.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Motorola Solutions-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Motorola Solutions von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Ende des Montagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Motorola Solutions-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Motorola Solutions von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Ausblick: Motorola Solutions zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert Motorola Solutions-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Motorola Solutions von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Motorola Solutions Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Motorola Solutions Inc.
|296,50
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.