02.05.2024 22:40:20
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI):
Earnings: -$39 million in Q1 vs. $278 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q1 vs. $1.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $2.53 per share Revenue: $2.4 billion in Q1 vs. $2.1 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.97-$3.02 Full year EPS guidance: $12.98-$13.08
