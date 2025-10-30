Motorola Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0YHMA / ISIN: US6200763075
|
30.10.2025 22:43:59
Motorola Solutions Inc. Q3 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced a profit for third quarter of $562 million
The company's earnings totaled $562 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $562 million, or $3.29 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.06 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $3.009 billion from $2.790 billion last year.
Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $562 Mln. vs. $562 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $3.29 last year. -Revenue: $3.009 Bln vs. $2.790 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.36 Full year EPS guidance: $15.09 to $15.15 Full year revenue guidance: about $11.65 bln
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!